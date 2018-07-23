RCMP charge 8 residents in GTA drug trafficking investigation

The RCMP have charged eight residents of the Greater Toronto Area after an investigation into drug-trafficking networks throughout the area.

The 18-month investigation was a joint effort between the RCMP, Durham police and Canada Border Services Agency. The investigation began after two Canadians were arrested for importing fentanyl into Bermuda from Canada, according to a statement from the RCMP.

Authorities seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as twelve handguns and a hand grenade. They also confiscated counterfeit U.S. money and almost $30,000 in Canadian currency.

"Serious and organized crime in Canada is a multi-faceted and borderless problem impacting all Canadians, directly or indirectly", said Inspector Donna Streeter of the Toronto North Serious and Organized Crime Team in the statement.

The eight peopled charged appeared in court last week.