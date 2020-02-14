RCMP set to make major announcement in infamous CRA phone scam cyber fraud investigation

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they are set to announce a "successful outcome" of the infamous CRA telephone scam that originates overseas and has taken aim at tens of thousands of Canadians.

Friday's announcement will be made at a press conference, which will be held in Milton, Ont., starting at 1:30 p.m.

Speakers at the press conference will include Supt. Peter Payne, director of financial crime, and Insp. Jim Ogden, officer in charge of GTA financial crime, the RCMP said in a media advisory.

The scam involves harassing phone calls claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, with callers insisting the recipient owes taxes and must pay immediately or face arrest, imprisonment and salary garnishment.

More than 60,000 Canadians have complained of being contacted. Most who get the call identify it as fraud, and only a slim minority report being victimized, according to authorities. But in some cases those victims hand over life savings and even draw on lines of credit.

Victims are often elderly or new Canadians who don't realize that federal tax authorities would never demand payment solicited by phone, or ask them to pay in difficult-to-trace Bitcoin or retail gift cards.

The RCMP investigation followed a CBC Marketplace investigation that revealed how and where many of the scammers were operating.

The CBC Marketplace investigation found that the scammers had Canadian accomplices ferrying the proceeds of the crime to bosses in India.