Razor blade found in package of chocolate bars, prompting warning from police

A week away from Halloween, Toronto police are warning of a "suspicious incident" in which a razor blade was discovered in a package of chocolate bars.

Last Saturday, a man purchased a package of mini Twix chocolate bars at a Dollarama at 30 Weston Road, near St. Clair Avenue West.

The 41-year-old man opened the package and discovered a razor blade inside the packaging of one of the chocolate bars.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.