Rapist Raymond Burke sentenced to 19 years in prison for 1980s sex assaults

Convicted rapist Raymond Burke has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women in Ontario in the 1980s.

Justice Sandra Nishikawa handed down her sentence at the judge-alone trial in Superior Court in Toronto Monday afternoon. With credit for time served in pre-sentence custody, Burke's remaining sentence amounts to nine years and 11 months.

"It is necessary to denounce brutal and horrific crimes in the strongest terms. To victimize young vulnerable women and to subject them to brutal criminal acts is in reprehensible," Nishikawa said.

Crown prosecutors had originally sought consecutive sentences of 12 years and seven months for the 69-year-old's offences against Angela English and 12 years for his crimes against Nicole Murdock, with credit for time served.

Burke abducted and brutally attacked both women during separate incidents in southern Ontario in 1986, before fleeing to the United States and assuming a false identity. He was later arrested in Colorado for attacking another woman in 1987 and served decades in prison there, before being paroled and deported back to Canada in 2015.

A judge ordered a stay in his proceedings back in 2017 — allowing Burke to walk free for a time — before the Crown successfully appealed and he was once again committed to trial.

Burke technically represented himself during the sentencing process, though court-appointed amicus lawyer Cynthia Fromstein also made submissions on his behalf.

At a hearing back in April, she called the Crown's sentencing submissions "excessive" and maintained that a 10- to 15-year sentence would suffice.

In the end, Nishikawa decided on sentences of nine years in Murdock's case, and 10 years for English's case, to be served consecutively.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.