Father, 4-year-old daughter found dead at Milton conservation area

Police searching for a man and his four-year-old daughter in Milton say they have found the bodies of an adult male and a female child.

Halton Regional Police say an extensive search was organized Sunday evening after they received word that a man and his young daughter had not returned from an afternoon hike at the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area.

At just after 11 p.m. Sunday police say the two bodies were located within the conservation area.

They say next of kin have been notified, though no names or other information about what police called this "unimaginable tragedy" were immediately released.

More information may be provided at a media briefing police have scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday morning.

A mix of rain and snow blanketed the region Sunday and police say their Search Incident Response Team, K9 Unit and Tactical Rescue Unit had faced challenging conditions from both the weather and the terrain.