Arkansas snake flying home after hitching a 2,000-km ride to Canada in truck tires

A young western rat snake that snuck into a shipment of transport truck tires for a long ride to Canada is being flown back home.

The non-venomous, almost metre-long snake was admitted to the Toronto Wildlife Centre in early May after it was found hiding in a transport truck tire that was shipped all the way from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company's tire manufacturing plant in Texarkana, Ark., to the GTA — a 2,000 kilometre trek.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said in a news release that the snake was brought in dehydrated and with injuries to his back, presumably from traveling among the heavy truck tires.

The snake has since recovered from its injuries, the organization says, but is "frightened and stressed" and needs to get home.

The rat snake is the biggest snake species in Canada, and Ontario does have its own species, the wildlife centre said, adding that this snake is endangered in parts of the province.

"The western rat snake is not found in Ontario, and it is important that all wild animals be released in their own home territory," the organization said in a news release.

On Wednesday, the snake is making its long journey home. First, it will be sealed in a travel carrier and driven to the border, where it will be inspected for re-entry back into the United States.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre says these snakes play an important ecological role by keeping rodent populations at bay. (Toronto Wildlife Centre)

Once that's done, the snake will be driven to an airport in Detroit, where it will be placed in a climate-controlled compartment to fly to Little Rock, Ark. A representative from Cooper Tire will then pick the snake up from the airport, and drive two hours back to the plant where it came from, where it will be released back into the forest.

"This snake has made an incredible journey, and we are pleased to work with the TWC to ensure he is returned to his home," said Jon Huffman, Cooper's Canadian sales manager, in a statement.

The TWC says rat snakes aren't venomous, and don't pose a danger to people. They feed on insects and small rodents, which is where its name comes from.

"With an average life span of 15 years, this animal may recover well from his ordeal and live out a long and happy life in the wild," the TWC said.