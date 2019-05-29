Church or illegal dispensary? Rastafarian confident his faith lets him hand out cannabis for donations

At Toronto's historic Broadview Faith Temple, there's a new back room that looks a lot like a cannabis dispensary. The man running the place describes it differently.

"This is where members of the Rastafarian faith come in and get sacrament," said David Holmes, the founder of the Sanctuary of the Rastafarian Order Ministry.

To Holmes, sacrament refers to cannabis.

The Ratafari religious movement, an Africentric faith with no central authority and a wide diversity of beliefs and practices, started in Jamaica in the 1930s and is widely-associated with cannabis use — although smoking is not required. Cannabis use, Holmes said, is a method of communing with God in his interpretation of the faith.

"For us it's sacrament, no different than the Catholic Church," he said. "They have wine, we have cannabis."

None of the Holmes' operations are officially licensed to sell cannabis. Holmes flouts further regulations by growing and distributing his own cannabis without a producer's licence. Online, many describe Sanctuary of the Rastafarian Order Ministry as a dispensary, with a wide selection of dried cannabis flower and edibles — still illegal for sale in Canada — available to purchase.

Legal experts say its uncertain how a court would interpret the freedom of religion argument should the ministry wind up facing charges, something that's a real possibility for Holmes, who has been arrested but not charged in connection with cannabis production in the past.

He's undeterred.

"To the police and the City of Toronto, I'd appreciate it if you guys came to service," Holmes told CBC Toronto.

"If you find that we're doing something illegal, then come get us."

Wine analogy 'does not work,' legal expert says

Toronto police did not respond to questions about the Sanctuary of the Rastafarian Order Ministry and whether or not they consider it an illegal operation.

Anna Su, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, says she's not confident the ministry would prevail in court.

David Holmes, standing on steps painted in Rastafarian colours at the Broadview Faith Temple. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

"Even if cannabis is now legal, it is still regulated by law and the Rastafarian church has to comply with it," she said in an email.

Su believes that since cannabis is legal, a religious group actually has less reason to actively disobey regulations. She also said Holmes' argument around Catholic churches serving wine doesn't hold water.

"The wine analogy does not work because wine is not highly regulated in the same way as the selling/dispensing of cannabis," she said.

'Sincerity of the faith' required

Holmes' ministry opened its first location in Burnaby, B.C. in 2012, and now has six locations across the country.

The ministry's newest location at the Broadview Faith Temple — which it shares with a Christian parish — is the organization's third location in Toronto, all of which opened within the past year. The organizations counts more than 20 volunteers at its Toronto locations.

At all of them, Rastafarians can make a donation in exchange for cannabis, and so can anyone else willing to sign an affidavit proclaiming their "sincerity of the faith."

To the gregarious 52-year-old leading the organization, the distribution of cannabis is an expression of the Rastafarians' right to religious freedom. It is also an open act of rebellion against Canada's legal but highly regulated cannabis industry.

"If this is a problem where I have to go deal with the courts, I don't have a problem with that," said Holmes.

"Persecution is nothing new if you're a Rastafarian."

'It's not about the money'

Holmes is cagey about the actual mechanics of cannabis exchanges at the sanctuary, and he didn't say how much the ministry gives out based on the size of a donation.

David Holmes said all cannabis donations go toward the church's charitable programs and basic upkeep. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

However, when asked about criticism that his organization is merely using religion as a cover to sell cannabis, Holmes insists that money isn't a factor.

"If you don't know what we do, it's easy to make that assumption. But if you roll with me for a week, you'll see that it's not about the money. It's about the people," he said.

The ministry says cannabis donations go toward its charitable operations, which include helping Rastafarian prisoners and others exiting the justice system.

With the new, larger space at the Broadview Faith Temple, Holmes says he also plans to offer meal services and winter shelters for people in need. That charitable mission depends on the ministry's ability to accept donations for cannabis, which makes up about a third of the organization's financial intake, Holmes said.

Will it hold up?

Since opening in Toronto in 2018, Holmes said their operations haven't been challenged by local police or any level of government, though he is preparing for an eventual legal battle. Holmes was arrested during a police raid in B.C. in 2015 but was never charged.

Given the legalization of recreational cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, there is little precedent to indicate how a court case centred around cannabis and religion would unfold.

Law professor Benjamin Berger said the recent legalization of cannabis would likely be a factor in any legal arguments around the Rastafarian ministry. (York University)

Benjamin Berger, a law professor specializing in religion and constitutional law at Toronto's York University, said there is "a reasonably broad protection" for freedom of religion under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"No rights are absolute in Canada, and that includes freedom of religion," he said.

If a religious group's ability to distribute cannabis was ever challenged, Berger said a court would have to determine if that restriction was reasonable.

"The status of the practice, how it interacts with other public goods, with other laws. All of that is relevant," he said.