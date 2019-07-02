Mischief charge laid in connection with Raptors NBA Finals celebrations last month

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the night of the Raptors' NBA championship win, when several people jumped on and damaged a police cruiser.

Police were called to York Street north of Bremner Boulevard on June 13, where a large crowd of people had gathered after the historic victory.

Amid the celebrations, a group of people jumped on a parked police cruiser, smashed its windows and kicked in its sides, police said at the time. Eight people were sought in the aftermath.

On Monday, police said in a release that the fourth of the eight suspects had turned himself in and was charged with mischief under $5,000.

Because the accused is under 18 years of age, he cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The individual is set to appear in court on August 26th.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.