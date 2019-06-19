The Raptors are getting their very own street in downtown Toronto

Move over, Blue Jays Way.

Toronto's Major League Baseball squad isn't the only pro sports team to have a Toronto street named in its honour.

The city is now getting a "Raptors Way" — with signs in the team's signature red.

Toronto plans to dedicate a stretch of Bremner Boulevard in honour of the 2019 NBA Champions. City council adopted the motion in favour of the move Wednesday.

Raptors Way will run from York Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

"Throughout this season and the playoffs, the fans have proven they are the best in the NBA and tireless in their support of the Raptors. We saw that support shine in Jurassic Park outside the Scotiabank Arena," the motion reads.

"This will recognize this first historic championship and show the City's sincere appreciation to the team."