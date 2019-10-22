Raptors to open season with rings, a title banner — and courtside seats costing $4,130

Fans hoping to lay eyes on the Toronto Raptors' first ever championship banner should expect to pay a hefty price for a spot inside Scotiabank Arena.

Ticket prices for the team's much-anticipated home opener start at playoff-like $443.68 on Ticketmaster, the Raptors' official sales platform.

And if you're hoping for a closer look at the defending champs, it'll cost a lot more — the cheapest courtside seats start at $4,130 for a third row vantage point.

Stubhub, a third-party reseller is selling some standing room-only tickets that begin at close to $250.

Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans is perhaps the most anticipated home opener in team's 25-year history, as the defending champions will celebrate last season's title with an elaborate pre-game ceremony.

The team will hand out championship rings to players and staff before tip-off, and raise the Raptors' first championship banner to the rafters.

Outside, Toronto Mayor John Tory will also unveil the new Raptors Way street sign at the edge of Jurassic Park before the game. The city is ceremonially renaming a stretch of Bremner Boulevard between York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West in honour of the 2019 championship.

Toronto will dedicate a stretch of Bremner Boulevard to the Raptors on Monday. Head coach Nick Nurse got a preview of the sign during the team's championship parade. (John Tory/Twitter)

While Tuesday's prices are unusually high for a regular season game, they pale in comparison to the ticket prices of last spring's playoff run.

Upper level seats during the Raptors' finals match-up against the Golden State Warriors started at nearly $900 while court-side seats were listed for as much as $120,000 for a pair.

Toronto defeated Golden State in six games to become the first Canadian champion in NBA history last June.

The team returns for the 2019-20 season without Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and sharpshooter Danny Green, who departed for the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers respectively as free agents.

To replace those losses, fans are counting on further improvements from rising star Pascal Siakam, as well as OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet.

The team's veteran core of Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka also returns for the Dinos.