Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia to be inducted into NBA's hall of fame

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will be inducted into the National Basketball Association's hall of fame, the league announced Friday ahead of its all-star festivities.

Bhatia, a Toronto-area businessman and philanthropist who immigrated to Canada from India in 1984, has attended almost every single home game — and many road games, too — in the team's quarter-century existence.

The team returned the love when he became the first fan in NBA history to be given a championship ring from team president Masai Ujiri.

Born in Delhi, Bhatia attended his first Raptors game in November 1995 — at the beginning of the team's first season in the league. At the time, he was a general manager in car dealerships and a self-described "boring guy."

He became hooked instantly.

'Love at first sight'

"It is the best game on this earth. Two and a half hours. You're in a different zone. You don't even remember your wife or anybody else, [or] all the stress," he told CBC News earlier this year.

"This was my love at first sight."

And it wasn't just the game itself.

"It's the most diverse crowd in the NBA," Bhatia said of Raptor fans.

Bhatia spoke about his early years in Canada to CBC News last year.

A mechanical engineer by education, he said he struggled to find work in his field, opting for odd jobs until he found work as a car salesman.

"I got people calling me names: Paki, towelhead … but I didn't worry about it."

Late Kobe Bryant also set to be inducted

Over the years, he went from success to success, becoming the owner of several dealerships. All the while, his love for the game continued to grow and Bhatia established himself as a familiar face among Toronto basketball fans.

In 1998, his status as a superfan became solidified when former Raptors general manager Isiah Thomas called him out onto the court, bestowing him with the official title.

In the time since, Bhatia has been an active philanthropist, helping young fans from across backgrounds to attend games, putting on watch parties and other events to share his love of basketball and spread a message of inclusivity.

The NBA's hall of fame is located in Springfield, Mass., and bills itself as the most complete library of the sport.

The late Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his teenage daughter in a helicopter crash, is also set to be inducted in 2020.

More to come.