Skip to Main Content
Raptors expected to return to Toronto today after becoming NBA champs
Toronto

Raptors expected to return to Toronto today after becoming NBA champs

The Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland, Calif. They are expected to land in Toronto today with a victory parade in their honour taking place on Monday.

Victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, left, guard Kyle Lowry, center, and guard Danny Green celebrate with teammates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday. (Ben Margot/The Associated Press)

The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home today after their electrifying NBA championship win south of the border.

The team — the first NBA franchise outside the U.S. to win the Finals — beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday.

The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy beside them.

Much of Canada was swept up in the team's exhilarating playoff run, with fans celebrating long into the night after the big win.

The victory also marks the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.

'For all the fans from Toronto, everywhere in Canada, this is for you,' says Raptors player Serge Ibaka. 'And you deserve it!' 0:56
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories