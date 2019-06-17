Two people were shot at a rally celebrating the Toronto Raptors' first NBA championship on Monday afternoon, according to police, amid a celebration that saw thousands of fans crowd into the city's downtown core.

Police also said that two firearms were recovered and two people were in custody.

The shootings happened shortly before 4 p.m. ET, at Bay and Albert streets — near city hall and Nathan Phillips Square where a rally capping off a victory parade was coming to a close.

Toronto police initially tweeted that a woman had reportedly been shot. They later said they had located two victims with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Video taken by CBC News reporters at the scene showed people scattering from the area.