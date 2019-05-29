Skip to Main Content
Police seek 7 men who allegedly climbed on cruiser after Raptors' Eastern Conference victory
Toronto

Toronto police are looking for seven men who allegedly jumped on top of a cruiser after the Raptors game on Saturday.

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto police release images of seven man wanted for mischief and threatening a Toronto Police officer during Raptors post-game celebrations. (Toronto Police Service )

Investigators say an officer was in the cruiser at the time and tried to arrest one of the men.

They say that as the crowd celebrating the Raptors' victory began encroaching, one of the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the officer.

Police say the officer feared for his safety, so he let the suspect go and got back in his cruiser.

Police had previously celebrated that no arrests were made on the night of the game.

