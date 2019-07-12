Man, 29, charged in stabbings during Raptors' victory parade

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a quadruple stabbing during the Toronto Raptors' victory parade last month, police said Friday.

The accused, who is from Richmond Hill, was taken into custody yesterday after officers carried out a search warrant in the area of Yonge Street and Major MacKenzie Drive, police said in a news release.

Investigators allege that around 2 p.m. on June 17, during the height of the massive celebration that took over the city's downtown core in the wake of the Raptors win in the NBA Finals, the man approached a group of men in Yonge-Dundas Square.

Thousands of people had gathered in the square to watch the festivities on big screen televisions.

Police said that an altercation between the accused and the group took place, and he stabbed three men and a young boy before fleeing the scene.

The man has been charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Four counts of assault with a weapon.

Possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in a downtown court later Friday.