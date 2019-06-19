Police release images of man wanted for stabbings at Raptors' victory parade

Toronto police released images Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with an alleged quadruple stabbing during this week's huge parade to mark the Raptors' NBA title.

Officers were called to the area around Yonge and Dundas streets around 2 p.m. Monday, during the height of the celebration that took over the city's downtown core.

Thousands of people had packed into Yonge and Dundas Square at the time to watch the Raptors' rally on big screen televisions.

Police say that the suspect approached a group of men and an altercation occurred.

"The man produced a knife and stabbed three men and a boy," police said in a news release.

"He then fled the area."

Police warn that the man should be considered armed and dangerous. (Toronto Police Service)

The four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they remain in serious condition.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, with a medium build. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and a black head covering, according to police.

"He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous," police said.

Anyone with potentially useful information about the case is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday, police released the names of two men arrested in connection with a shooting during the parade that left four people injured. They are still looking for another person of interest who allegedly left the scene of the shooting.