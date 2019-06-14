Everything you need to know about the Raptors' victory parade

Raptors fans may still be celebrating — albeit quite sleepily — their team's first-ever NBA championship, but they will have another chance to party on Monday during the official championship parade and rally.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced Friday that the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Princes' Gates at Exhibition Place, and will finish at Nathan Phillips Square, where a rally will cap off the festivities.

"This means so much to our city and to many in Canada, and we are looking forward to showing everyone the Larry O'Brien trophy on Monday," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"Bringing the NBA Championship to Toronto is the realization of a goal for our team and for our players and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate together with our fans."

The parade route and schedule is as follows:

The parade leaves the Princes' Gates at 10 a.m. and head east on Lakeshore Boulevard.

The route will turn north on York Street and continue north on University Avenue.

The parade will turn on Queen Street to enter Nathan Phillips Square at 12:30 p.m.

The post-parade rally is scheduled to wrap up around 1:30 p.m.

Members of the team and other dignitaries will be carried in open-air double-decker buses.

Fans who line the parade route or attend the rally are encouraged to wear their Raptors gear.

MLSE also announced that a parade viewing party will also be held at Coronation Park, at 711 Lakeshore Boulevard West, to prevent congestion along the route.

"We are so proud of our Toronto Raptors and this history-making Finals run. On Monday, we get to come together as a city to celebrate the team," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"Everyone is working together to make sure the parade will be a great and memorable event. On behalf of the residents of Toronto, I want to congratulate and thank the players, coaches and the entire Toronto Raptors organization for bringing home our city's first NBA championship!"