Travelling downtown for the Raptors game tonight? Here's what you need to know

Even though the Toronto Raptors will be playing Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland tonight, the city is anticipating huge crowds in the downtown core to watch and cheer on the team.

The city is reminding commuters that they should plan ahead.

"Please consider riding public transit, cycling, walking, taxi or ride hailing," the city said in a statement.

Road closures in effect

Meanwhile, the following road closures will be in effect:

Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Boulevard between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street) from 7 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday.

York St. (between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West) and Bremner Boulevard (between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street) from 9 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday.

Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street, and Lower Simcoe Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West, will be closed from noon Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday.

York-Bay-Yonge exit ramps (eastbound and westbound) on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. and could remain closed until 4 a.m. on Friday. Drivers are asked to use Spadina and Jarvis exit ramps if travelling downtown during this period.

Toronto police will be present throughout the downtown area for public safety purposes and additional closures or restrictions may be in effect as required, the city said.

Like Monday, PLEASE consider using public transit to get downtown tomorrow. Game 6 of the Raptors-Warriors tilt will see thousands of people at Jurassic Park and in the downtown core. Many road closures will be in effect. Have fun, stay safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/9rcEnPm0EP">https://t.co/9rcEnPm0EP</a> —@bradrossTO

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment will once again place large viewing screens throughout the closure area and will increase the security presence.

TTC information

The TTC said it will be running additional service Thursday night to get people to and from the downtown core.

Five additional trains and 25 buses will be available both before and after the game. The last trains out of downtown depart Union Station at 2:25 a.m. with last connections available east/west on Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge and St. George stations, and to Line 4 at Sheppard-Yonge station.

Surface connections at all stations will run as regularly scheduled.

The TTC's Blue Night Network will run overnight, but routes through downtown may be required to divert depending on road closures.



Several diversions and short turns will be in place to accommodate crowds and road closures planned for this evening.



There will be no streetcar or bus service in the area east and west between Bathurst Street and Church Street and north and south between College Street and Lake Shore Boulevard. The following routes will start short turning at or near those intersections at the end of the third quarter of tonight's game:

6 Bay

72 Pape

121 Fort York-Esplanade

320 Yonge

501 Queen

504 King

505 Dundas

Go Transit information

GO Transit will also have extra trains on standby along the Lakeshore line post-game.

Due to road closures in the area, Union Station Bus Terminal will be closed at approximately 9 p.m. Customers heading north should use their valid GO ticket to ride the subway from Union Station to Highway 407 Station (at no extra charge) where GO buses will be waiting.