Toronto Raptors fans line up for Jurassic Park three days before Game 5
Angie Taylor and Tyler Seaton of Cambridge, Ont., say they’ve been in line since Friday
Die-hard Toronto Raptors fans are lining up days in advance for a spot in the outdoor fanzone known as Jurassic Park for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.
Thirty-three-year-old Angie Taylor and 31-year-old Tyler Seaton of Cambridge, Ont., say they were lined up Friday afternoon for Game 4, but got back right back in line for Game 5 after the final buzzer sounded.
With nearly three full days off between games, the two friends packed a tent along with groceries, a miniature portable grill and dry shampoo to get them through.
Taylor says they're prepared for rain or shine, and they've been taking shifts between sleeping and watching their belongings.
Seaton says they decided to drive to Toronto because it's a "one-time opportunity" to see the Raptors make history.
The team could claim its first NBA title on Monday against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.
