Raptors fans celebrate coast to coast

From big cities to small towns far beyond Toronto, fans of the Raptors have been celebrating Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Canada's team battles the Golden State Warriors. Near and far, here's a look at fans having fun across the country.

Mississauga, Ont.

(Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Raptors fans take in Game 5 at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday.

Edmonton

(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Fans watch Game 5 in Edmonton, Alta.

Halifax

(Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Raptors fans cheer at Rogers Square at a public viewing in Halifax, N.S.

Almonte, Ont.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Raptors fans react as they cheer on their team in Almonte, Ont., the birth place James Naismith, who is credited with inventing basketball.

Kingston, Ont.

(Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

A Raptors fan reacts in front of a Golden State Warriors fan as they watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Toronto and Golden State on a big screen inside the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ont.

Calgary

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Raptors fans cheer at an outdoor viewing party in Calgary, Alta., on June 10.

Rankin Inlet

(Cody Punter/Reuters)

A group of youths play basketball just before midnight about 400 km south of the Arctic Circle in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

(Albert Leung/CBC)

Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gives musician Drake a hug inside the Scotiabank Arena prior to the June 10 game.