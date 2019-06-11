Raptors fans celebrate coast to coast
Scenes of Raptors fan celebrations across Canada
From big cities to small towns far beyond Toronto, fans of the Raptors have been celebrating Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Canada's team battles the Golden State Warriors. Near and far, here's a look at fans having fun across the country.
Mississauga, Ont.
Toronto Raptors fans take in Game 5 at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday.
Edmonton
Fans watch Game 5 in Edmonton, Alta.
Halifax
Toronto Raptors fans cheer at Rogers Square at a public viewing in Halifax, N.S.
Almonte, Ont.
Raptors fans react as they cheer on their team in Almonte, Ont., the birth place James Naismith, who is credited with inventing basketball.
Kingston, Ont.
A Raptors fan reacts in front of a Golden State Warriors fan as they watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Toronto and Golden State on a big screen inside the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ont.
Calgary
Raptors fans cheer at an outdoor viewing party in Calgary, Alta., on June 10.
Rankin Inlet
A group of youths play basketball just before midnight about 400 km south of the Arctic Circle in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.
Toronto's Scotiabank Arena
Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gives musician Drake a hug inside the Scotiabank Arena prior to the June 10 game.