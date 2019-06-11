Skip to Main Content
Raptors fans celebrate coast to coast
Toronto·Photos

Raptors fans celebrate coast to coast

Fans across the country get into the spirit as the Toronto Raptors battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Scenes of Raptors fan celebrations across Canada

CBC News ·

From big cities to small towns far beyond Toronto, fans of the Raptors have been celebrating Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Canada's team battles the Golden State Warriors. Near and far, here's a look at fans having fun across the country.

Mississauga, Ont.

(Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Raptors fans take in Game 5 at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday.

Edmonton

(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Fans watch Game 5 in Edmonton, Alta. 

Halifax

(Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Raptors fans cheer at Rogers Square at a public viewing in Halifax, N.S. 

Almonte, Ont.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Raptors fans react as they cheer on their team in Almonte, Ont., the birth place James Naismith, who is credited with inventing basketball.

Kingston, Ont.

(Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

A Raptors fan reacts in front of a Golden State Warriors fan as they watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Toronto and Golden State on a big screen inside the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ont.

Calgary

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Raptors fans cheer at an outdoor viewing party in Calgary, Alta., on June 10.

Rankin Inlet

(Cody Punter/Reuters)

A group of youths play basketball just before midnight about 400 km south of the Arctic Circle in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

(Albert Leung/CBC)

Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gives musician Drake a hug inside the Scotiabank Arena prior to the June 10 game.

