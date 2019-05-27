Looking for NBA Finals tickets? Police warn of scam targeting Raptors fans

Looking for NBA playoffs tickets? Be warned. Police in Peel Region are warning the public about an online ticket scam targeting Toronto Raptors fans.

Police say they've received several reports from members of the public who made arrangements online to buy Raptors tickets only to find themselves duped.

In some cases, fans either prepaid online for tickets that didn't exist or met with a seller, paying cash and receiving fraudulent tickets.

"Police anticipate that in light of the Toronto Raptors' current success, future attempts to defraud members of the public will continue," Peel Regional Police said in a news release Monday.

To keep from being scammed, police say buyers should take these precautions:

Don't prepay for anything on online platforms such as "Kijiji," "Ebay, or "Let Go" even if you see photos of tickets.

Don't assume tickets are legitimate. Meeting a seller in person doesn't mean you're safe. Buy them from a reputable commercial outlet instead.

If the ticket price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Use designated Buy and Sell Exchange Zones. In Peel, there are three locations: 11 Division - 3030 Erin Mills Pkwy., Mississauga; 12 Division - 4600 Dixie Road, Mississauga and 22 Division - 7750 Hurontario Street, Brampton.

Peel police are asking anyone with information about the scams to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335 or leave an anonymous tip with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.