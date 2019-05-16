Get your game face on: Raptors look to bounce back against Bucks on home turf

It's not quite do-or-die, but it certainly feels like it in Toronto.

Raptors fans are preparing for a big night Sunday as the team looks to dig itself out of a two-game hole on home turf against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals is set for 7 p.m. at a sold-out Scotiabank Arena.

Outside the arena, Jurassic Park is expected to be packed as the Raptors look for their first win of the series. Four hours before tip-off, fans were already lining up for a spot in front of the big screen television.

While the excitement in the city is palpable, there's no question that the Raptors face an uphill battle.

In the Raptors' 24-year history, the team has never managed to claw its way back from a 2-0 playoff series deficit.

Fans are hopeful that a return to the North will give the Raps the edge they've struggled to find against 'The Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks — the winningest team in the NBA during the regular season. Game 1 was hard fought, but Game 2 turned into an ugly 125-103 route for the Raptors at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

Since the current playoff format was introduced in 1984, teams with a two-game advantage heading into Game 3 have won the series 94 per cent of the time.

But Raptors coach Nick Nurse said this past week that he doesn't "give a crap" that the odds are against Toronto.

Nurse has floated the possibility of tweaking his line up for Sunday night, but said at the last minute he would keep his starters in place.

Analysts seem to agree that the Raptors need to put up more points and improve their rebounding, and that the bench needs to better support stars Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry.