Police arrest 1 of 7 men accused of climbing on cruiser after Raptors victory

Toronto police have arrested one of seven people accused of climbing on top of a police cruiser after the Raptors' Eastern Conference win, one of whom they say threatened to kill an officer.

Police say a 19-year-old turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon, and has been charged with mischief. He is set to appear in court at Old City Hall in July.

Investigators have also released a new photo of the fifth of the seven suspects, who is wanted for 'threatening death.' (Toronto Police Service ) Amid the celebration last Saturday, police say the men jumped on top of the cruiser, with an officer inside. The officer attempted to arrest one of the men, and as a crowd began encroaching, one of the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the officer.

Police say the officer feared for his safety, so he let the suspect go and got back in his cruiser.

Police had previously celebrated that no arrests were made on the night of the game.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477),