Rapper Top5 charged with accessory after the fact to Toronto murder

A Toronto rapper known as Top5 has been arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi.

Hassan Ali, better known by his rap moniker, was arrested on Saturday night in Windsor, Ont., according to his lawyer, Jordan Silver.

Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, described as 'humble, kind and hardworking,' was gunned down last Sunday while he was in his vehicle. (GoFundMe)

Silver says his client was charged with accessory after the fact and transferred to Toronto, where he is awaiting a bail hearing.

Ali "maintains his innocence," says Silver, noting, "there's still a lot of information surrounding this that we're unaware of."

Hashi, 20, was killed near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue on Jan. 31. He was shot multiple times on entry to a parking garage while trying to return home. Hashi is Toronto's fifth homicide of 2021.

A family spokesperson described Hashi as "kind, humble and hard working."