Toronto police arrest 3 men, search for 3 others in connection with shooting at memorial for rapper Houdini

Three men have been arrested and three others are wanted in connection with a shooting at a memorial for up-and-coming rapper, Houdini, who was killed in May of last year, Toronto police say.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Dimarjio Jenkins, was shot in the area of King Street West and Peter Street on the afternoon of May 25, 2020.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, police were called to a shooting at 55 Beverly Hills Drive where a large crowd of people had gathered for a memorial for Jenkins. Police say the crowd had gathered at a parking lot that borders the north side of Highway 401



At around 11:20 p.m., police say a vehicle travelling west on Highway 401 drove on the curb lane directly alongside the gathering in the parking lot, and at least one occupant from this vehicle fired gun shots, causing the crowd in the parking lot to scramble for cover.

Police say at least nine people in the parking lot then opened fire in the direction of Highway 401 for about 45 seconds. Several westbound vehicles drove past this location during that period, they say.



Two victims suffered from gunshot wounds in the incident.

Police announced Thursday that six people have been identified as participants in the shooting.

Three people have been arrested, and police say they have obtained warrants for the arrest of three others.

Those arrested include a 21-year-old man from Brampton, a 25-year-old man from Newmarket and a 37-year-old man from Toronto. They face several charges including:

Discharge of a firearm with intent to wound.

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Failing to comply with a release order.

Police have also identified Javontae Johnson, 19, of Oshawa, Terrrell Burke Whittaker, 25, of Brampton and Glen Danchie, 30, of Toronto, as suspects involved in the shooting. Warrants for their arrests have been obtained by police.

Police are appealing for information from the public that may lead to the arrest of Johnson, Whittaker and Danchie.

Police also said there are other individuals involved in this shooting incident who have not yet been identified and they are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).