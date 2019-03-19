A senior citizen was randomly attacked on the subway and his family says no one helped
JPrimitivo Agustin was heading home from work Saturday when he ended up the victim of an unprovoked attack
A 65-year-old man says a stranger attacked him on a TTC train, repeatedly kicking and punching him — but nobody stepped in to help.
JPrimitivo Agustin was heading home early Saturday morning after his overnight custodian shift.
He got on at Kipling Station around 6:20 a.m. and was playing on his phone somewhere between Broadview and Pape stations, said his sister-in-law, Gemma Maltezo-Williams.
"Don't, don't fight with me," Maltezo-Williams says he responded, translating for her brother-in-law. That's when the attacker showed Agustin his fist and grabbed his jacket hood.
'Not even one helped'
Agustin fell to the ground, where the attacker kept kicking and punching him, said Maltezo-Williams.
As he tried to protect himself, the man kept kicking Agustin as he cried for help. He vividly remembers the attacker's white running shoes, which he could see while lying on the subway floor.
"Not even one helped. That's the sad part," said Maltezo-Williams. "They didn't want to be part of that, I guess."
At some point the attacker shouted at Agustin to get out, and he left the train, bleeding.
Agustin took the next train, got off at Warden Station and made his way onto a bus to get home — but couldn't make it all the way.
Hoping community will help
His family says he didn't call 911 right away because he was focused on getting himself home. He didn't speak much English, and had already asked for help and got nothing, said Maltezo-Williams.
In pain and having difficulty breathing, Agustin phoned his daughter, who found him with blood stains on his jacket.
They called 911 and he was rushed to hospital, where doctors found he suffered multiple fractured ribs.
The TTC says video is recorded over every 72 hours, so if a request was not made in time, it may no longer exist.
The family is hoping anyone with information will come forward.
And while she's always believed Toronto is a safe community, the seemingly random attack has Maltezo-Williams doubtful.
"This is a community, this is our family, and we're supposed to unite together as one," said Maltezo-Williams.
"I would like to ask the community to help each other, especially in time of need."
With files from Makda Ghebreslassie