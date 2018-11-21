Toronto police looking for man after threats allegedly made with sledgehammer

Toronto police have released a photo of a man suspected of ramming a motorcyclist and threatening strangers with a sledgehammer.

The 35-year-old Toronto man is believed to be "armed, violent, erratic and dangerous," police said in a news release.

Investigators hope the public can help officers find him.

Man wanted in 4 incidents

According to police, the man is wanted for four separate incidents. Three are said to have occurred this fall, while the fourth allegedly happened in the spring of 2017.

On Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., another man was walking his dog in Merrill Bridge Road Park, near Danforth and Woodbine avenues, when a nearby driver got out of his car with a sledgehammer and chased the man around.

The driver then got back into his vehicle and left.

About 15 minutes later, a woman, 42, was standing on the corner near Danforth and Moberly avenues, when a driver again got out of his car with sledgehammer. Police allege he raised the sledgehammer and shouted at the woman.

The driver then got back in his car and left.

Weeks earlier on Oct. 29, a man and woman were pulled over near Overlea Boulevard and Thornecliffe Park Drive when a driver in another car pulled up alongside them.

He allegedly brandished a flare, handgun and long-bladed knife. Then he allegedly began yelling at them and making threats.

The driver fled the scene when the man and woman started filming the exchange, police said.

The earliest incident allegedly occurred on May 3, 2017, on the Don Valley Parkway. A motorcyclist pulled up alongside a driver who had been driving erratically in the northbound lanes near Lawrence Avenue E.

The two exchanged words and the driver "intentionally swerved into the motorcyclist" and struck him, police said.

As the motorcyclist lay on the ground, the driver allegedly drove over him. Then he fled the scene.

The man is described as six feet tall, with a slim build, blond reddish hair and a short, blond reddish beard.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.