Man arrested, charged in 2 unprovoked attacks on women downtown

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in two unprovoked attacks on women in downtown Toronto in which he allegedly stabbed them with a sharp object.

Police say the suspect and victims did not know each other.

In a news release on Monday night, Toronto police said the man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault. He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

Police said the alleged assaults with a weapon took place on Saturday between 12 noon and 1 p.m. near Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street and Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

The weapon used in the attacks is unknown, but it did cause injuries to the skin that required the victims to go to the hospital, police added.

In the first incident, police say a woman, 75, was walking southbound on Spadina Avenue when the man approached her from behind and stabbed her on the left side of her neck. The suspect fled southbound on foot.

In the second incident, a woman was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue as a man was walking southbound. When approached her, he reached over and stabbed her in the right arm, police say. The suspect fled southbound.

Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated in hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.