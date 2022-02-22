Skip to Main Content
'Stand with Ukraine' rally draws crowd in Toronto as fears grow over possible Russian invasion

About 300 people have gathered outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto to show support for Ukraine as Russia moves closer to invading the country.

A group of demonstrators displays a homemade sign against Russian aggression at a 'Stand with Ukraine' rally in Toronto on Tuesday evening. (Chris Glover/CBC)

About 300 people have gathered outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto to show support for Ukraine as fears grow over the possibility of a Russian invasion.

"Stand with Ukraine," the demonstrators chanted in the rain Tuesday evening, while holding umbrellas, placards and Ukrainian flags.

The demonstration is an attempt to show Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian community is "strong and united" in the face of Russian aggression, according to the Facebook page of the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which organized the rally.

In Ottawa, meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Canada will impose new sanctions on Russia and deploy more troops to eastern Europe in response to Putin's decision to send military forces into two regions of eastern Ukraine.

Trudeau spoke to reporters as the rally was being held in Etobicoke.

Earlier, members of the Ukrainian community told CBC News  they want Toronto residents to pay attention to the growing crisis.

Two people hold up a sign to show their support for Ukraine as fears grow over the possibility of a Russian invasion. (Chris Glover/CBC)

 

 

 

 

With files from Chris Glover, The Canadian Press, The Associated Press

