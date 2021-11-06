More than 100 people rally at Queen's Park to demand stronger action on climate crisis

More than 100 people are gathering on the grounds of the Ontario legislature on Saturday to demand that governments take stronger action to reduce carbon emissions.

A coalition of labour, environmental and social justice groups have organized the rally.

In a news release issued before the rally, demonstrators said they planned to call on the federal government to step up its plans to address the climate crisis.

The rally comes a week after the COP26 climate talks began in Glasgow, Scotland. The talks wrap up in another week.