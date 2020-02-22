Demonstrators rally, march, dance in Toronto to show support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

More than 1,000 demonstrators staged a round dance in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to show support for Indigenous land rights.



The round dance was held in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary chiefs who oppose a Coastal GasLink pipeline that would carry natural gas to the B.C. coast.



Demonstrators rallied at Queen's Park first, then they marched south on University Avenue before heading east to Nathan Phillips Square. There, they gathered in large concentric circles, holding hands and moving across the pavement.

Cheering as they circled the square, the demonstrators stepped in time to the beat of a drum.

At the rally, there was smudging and a drum circle, and during the march, demonstrators carried flags, banners and placards, and they sang and chanted.

The peaceful demonstration of support comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a stern call on Friday for rail blockades erected in support of the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary chiefs to come down. The blockades have paralyzed Canada's rail system.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the traditional chiefs arrived in Kahnawake, Quebec, where they will tour Mohawk communities that have set up blockades in solidarity with their cause.

One of the hereditary chiefs said on Friday his people will be willing to talk with the B.C. and federal governments when the RCMP in B.C. have left traditional Wet'suwet'en territory entirely and Coastal GasLink ceases work in the area.

Back in Toronto, the afternoon event drew Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike.

A protester uses water bottles to hold down a banner in Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

Women dance at Queen's Park to show support for the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary chiefs. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)