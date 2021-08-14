Hundreds rally in Hamilton against council vote to keep Sir John A. Macdonald statue in city park
Hundreds of people have gathered outside Hamilton city hall on Saturday afternoon to protest council's refusal to remove a statute of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown park.
The rally, organized by the local Indigenous community, is taking place on the front steps of city hall in front of the Hamilton sign.
Council voted 12-3 to keep the statute in Gore Park on July 8. The park is located on King Street East near James Street South.
In a letter, organizers of the rally say the council's decision is "deeply disturbing."
"The purpose of a statue is to assert, promote and celebrate cultural values. By keeping this statue in a public space, it acts as a reminder of the values that lead to the forcible removal of Indigenous children and the destruction of families. It invokes great pain and forces community members to relive the trauma for which Sir John A MacDonald is partially responsible," the letter reads.
"Removal of the statue provides an opportunity for City Council to demonstrate that Indigenous voices are being listened to. It is time to take meaningful action. Removal also demonstrates that, while our history cannot be changed, we as a community now promote different values."
Hundreds are in attendance at a rally outside of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hamilton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hamilton</a> City Hall. Attendees are protesting Hamilton City Council’s July decision not to remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Gore Park. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/zy8rq10WDF">pic.twitter.com/zy8rq10WDF</a>—@Jessicangtv
