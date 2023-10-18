Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli rallies draw crowds in Toronto, Mississauga

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations drew crowds in Toronto and Mississauga on Tuesday as the Israel-Hamas war continued in the Middle East.

On Tuesday night, at least a thousand people crowded into the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets, outside the Consulate General of Israel in Toronto, to show their opposition to the violence in Gaza.

One person was arrested at the rally but police could not say if any charges were laid.

"Free Free Palestine," demonstrators chanted.

Many waved the red, black, white and green Palestinian flag. They also shouted "Gaza!"

Toronto police closed the intersection and nearby roads during the protest. The roads were closed shortly before 8 p.m. and remained closed at about 10 p.m.

Stephanie Sayer, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email on Tuesday night that the protest was largely peaceful.

Demonstrators chanted slogans and waved flags to show their support for Palestinian people. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the University of Toronto on the steps of Sidney Smith Hall to show support for Israel.

Josh Heuberger, one of the organizers of the Israel Unity Rally, said it was organized by the University of Toronto Conservatives with the help of other student organizations such as Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi), Hillel, and the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee.

Heuberger said the rally was held to show that there is a strong Jewish and Zionist presence on campus.

He said the demonstration was not anti-Palestinian and not pro-Israeli government, and that demonstrators were standing up for innocent people.

A speaker addresses the crowd at an Israel Unity Rally held at the University of Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. (CBC)

"It's gathering the community to be unified in solidarity with the lives that have been lost to terrorism in Israel," he said.

"We're representing our views. We're representing our solidarity with Israel. Our voices are loud and we're proud and we're here to be heard."

Counter protesters chanting in support of Palestinians nearly drowned out the rally, but special constables kept the two sides apart.

A large protest was also held in Mississauga on Tuesday night in the area of Hurontario Street and Burhamthorpe Road West.

Peel police said no one was arrested at the protest, which started shortly before 7 p.m., and the crowd dispersed by about 8 p.m. without incident.