Toronto man wanted for attempted murder seen using ATM at Casino Niagara

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder was seen using an ATM at Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Toronto police say.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, of Toronto, is wanted in connection to a violent attack that sent a girl, 16, and her 37-year-old mother to the hospital.

On Nov. 23, police were called to an apartment building on Trudelle Street at McCowan Road, near Eglinton Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found the girl and woman had been "violently attacked" by a man, Det. Jason Hillier of 43 Division told reporters at the time.

The girl was in life-threatening condition, without vital signs and with stab wounds to her upper body, while her mother was in serious but non-life-threatening condition with a head injury.

By the next day, the girl's condition had improved slightly, but she suffered from "significant stab and slash wounds," said Hillier.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder after a teen girl and her mom were attacked in Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service)

Rajkumar is also wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and failure to comply.

In a release sent out on Saturday, police said Rajkumar was seen at Casino Niagara on Nov. 24. He was last seen on Falls Avenue.

Police have released security camera images of him, and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

The man is described as five-feet, eleven-inches tall and about 160 lbs.

He is believed to be driving a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra pickup with the Ontario licence plate AJ 21674.