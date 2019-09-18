Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal not running in federal election
Brampton East MP took leave to deal with a gambling problem last year
Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal, who took a leave last year to deal with what he called a compulsive gambling problem, will not run in the upcoming federal election, CBC News has learned.
The Brampton East MP, who now sits as an independent, says he is returning to his private legal practice in Brampton after the election.
Grewal took a leave last November to deal with his gambling problem.
In a Facebook video last year, Grewal said that he frequented the Hilton hotel in Gatineau, Que., which houses the Lac-Leamy casino.
What started as recreational blackjack spiraled into a "significant problem," he said, as he accumulated millions of dollars of gambling debt in high-stakes games over three years — which he hid from his friends and family.
Grewal later said he has since paid back his debts and that every loan he took from family and friends is transparent and traceable.
Grewal told CBC News Wednesday that he served out the term because that's what he promised his constituents. Last November, he promised he would resign his seat.
He said he is grateful for the support voters have shown him.
With files from James Murray and The Canadian Press
