Liberal Olympian Adam van Koeverden defeats deputy PC leader Lisa Raitt in Milton, Ont.
Liberals and Conservatives competing for seats in competitive 905 area
Four-time Olympic medal winner and Liberal candidate Adam van Koeverden flipped the traditionally blue riding of Milton, Ont., defeating deputy Conservative Party leader and incumbent Lisa Raitt.
The two were locked in a tight race in the riding — a critical one for both parties as they looked to win in the highly-coveted 905 area.
Van Koeverdon won with 48 per cent of the vote, edging out Raitt who took 38.5 per cent.
A win in Milton by the star Liberal candidate is a historic one given the riding has traditionally voted Conservative.
"I have big shoes to fill," the Liberal told reporters Monday night, saying Raitt congratulated him on his win.
In 2015, Raitt only won the riding by five per cent over her Liberal challenger, Azim Rizvee.
Nothing like being on the phone (with your opponent) when the riding is called for you. Supporters erupt as Former Olympian, Liberal Adam Van Koeverden wins Milton over Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/nkiXXuu8Fn">pic.twitter.com/nkiXXuu8Fn</a>—@davidcommon
Raitt calls her time as MP and repping Milton residents the best thing that’s happened to her in her life <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elxn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elxn43</a>—@LisaYaxiXing
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.