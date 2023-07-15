Heavy rainfall possible for Toronto Saturday evening

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto Saturday afternoon, as it predicts heavy rainfall for the region.

The weather agency states local heavy rainfall is possible Saturday evening through the night and may come to an end early Sunday morning.

It said 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is possible, with the potential for more. "Rainfall warnings for greater than 50 millimetres within 24 hours may be required at a later time," it said. It encouraged residents to continue to monitor any weather alerts.