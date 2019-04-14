Heavy rain in store for Toronto on Sunday, Environment Canada says

"Significant" rainfall is likely in Toronto on Sunday, Environment Canada says in a special weather statement for the city.

Rainfall amounts of 20 mm to 40 mm are possible.

The federal weather agency says rain will be heaviest most likely early this evening and there is risk of a thunderstorm.

Highest amounts of rain are expected over the Niagara region and areas east of Toronto.

The rain could pool in low-lying areas and on roads, Environment Canada warned.

A low pressure system that is moving over the Toronto area on Sunday morning is bringing the precipitation.

Environment Canada says the rain should end overnight or Monday morning.