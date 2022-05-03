Significant rainfall expected in GTA, with up to 40 mm forecast in some regions
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto, with significant rainfall in the forecast for this afternoon and evening.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Toronto, Mississauga and nearby areas
Environment Canada is warning of significant rainfall for the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday afternoon, with up to 40 mm possible in some regions.
The weather agency has issued special weather statements warning of 30 to 40 mm of rain for areas including Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Mississauga and Brampton.
Flooding on roadways is possible, and motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time to reach their destination.
Significant rainfall is also possible for Toronto, with 20 to 30 mm expected starting this afternoon, thanks to a low-pressure system approaching from the southwest.
The rain is expected to slow down to a few showers between tonight and early Wednesday morning.
