Special weather statement in effect for Toronto with heavy rain possible
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto, with up to 40 millimetres of rain expected into the early evening in some areas.
30 to 40 mm possible within a short period of time, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada says it expects heavy precipitation for the city, thanks to a slow-moving band developing over the Greater Toronto Area.
The statement extends to the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham