Rain, road closures and Raptors: Your guide to navigating Toronto during the NBA Finals
Here's a survival guide to keeping your sanity on the day of Game 5 of the NBA Finals
For the first time in its history, the Toronto Raptors are one win away from an NBA championship. This is pay-off for the fans, who have been loyal, despite 24 years of heartbreak. For the band-wagoners (no judgment), it's a chance to celebrate a city so close to victory.
For those headed to Jurassic Park, or any of the other satellite parks, here is what you need to know.
Rain, rain go away
If you plan to be outside at Jurassic Park, or one of the many other viewing parties popping up around the GTA, you may want to bring your rain gear.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon, with 10-15 millimetres of rain expected to fall throughout the day and into the evening.
Environment Canada's Monday forecast shows a risk of thunderstorms from 2 p.m. all the way up to 8 in the evening. It's expected to be cloudy — but dry — after that.
It will be a mild 17 C for most of the day, but overnight temperatures will fall to 10 C.
TIMELAPSE: The lineup stretches around Scotiabank Arena. Fans are wet, cold, and pumped!! <a href="https://t.co/BdV7EOiDAw">pic.twitter.com/BdV7EOiDAw</a>—@LindaWardCBC
Jurassic Park
Toronto Police and Maple Leafs and Sports Entertainment are expecting more than 10,000 people to descend on the area.
Here are the road closures for the area:
- 7 a.m. on Monday, June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11:
Maple Leaf Square — Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street
- 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11:
York Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West
Bremner Boulevard (between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street)
- 5 p.m. on Monday, June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11:
Bremner Boulevard from Lower Simcoe Street to Rees Street
GO Transit
The Union Station GO Bus Terminal will close starting at half-time.
Buses that usually come through Union Station Bus Terminal will detour.
If you take Route 61, 65 or 71: All GO bus trips will begin and end at Hwy 407 Station. You may use your GO fare on TTC subway for travel between Hwy 407 Station and Union Station.
If you take Route 21 or 31: All GO bus trips will begin and end at Port Credit GO. Please take the Lakeshore West train for travel between Port Credit and Union Station.
If you take Route 16: This route will be suspended. If you are travelling from Hamilton to Union Station, take the Route 18 bus from Hamilton GO to Aldershot GO, and continue on the Lakeshore West train to Union Station. If you are travelling from Union Station to Hamilton, take the Lakeshore West GO train to Aldershot GO and continue on the Route 18 GO bus to Hamilton.
TTC Transit
The TTC will have regular service plus five extra trains and 25 buses available both before and after the game.
- Ajax: Pat Bayly Square
- Brampton: Garden Square
- Burlington: Civic Square
- Mississauga: Celebration Square
- Pickering: Pickering Recreation Complex
- Scarborough: Albert Campbell Square
- Vaughan: Vaughan City Hall
- Whitby: Whitby Civic Recreation Complex
In addition, Cineplex theatres are offering free viewing parties at some locations:
- Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park
- Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
- Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
- Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas
- Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
- Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
- Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
- Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
- SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
- SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas
- SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
- SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
- SilverCity Windsor Cinemas