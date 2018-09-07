August rainstorm caused $80M in damage, Insurance Bureau says
Severe weather events have caused nearly $1B in damage so far this year in Ontario
The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says the early August rainstorm that hit Toronto caused more than $80 million in insured damage.
The Aug. 7 storm dropped more than 64 millimetres of rain at Billy Bishop Airport within two hours, according to Environment Canada.
The heavy rain caused flooding on Toronto streets, city hall, parts of Union Station and Scotiabank Arena.
Streetcars were damaged, basements became flooded and the storm even prompted an emergency rescue after two men became trapped in an elevator that was filling with water.
"The recent Toronto flood is yet another example of an increase in severe weather events across the country," wrote IBC's vice president Kim Donaldson.
"As a direct result of climate change these flooding events are occurring more frequently and with greater intensity, with escalating costs to both taxpayers and insurers."
Throughout all of 2018, the IBC says severe weather events have caused close to $1 billion in insured damage in Ontario.
More than $500 million of that took place in May, when a strong wind and rain storm hammered the GTA and Hamilton.
Another $220 million occurred in April, when a storm swept across Southern Ontario, causing damage from Leamington to Ottawa.