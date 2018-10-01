Skip to Main Content
October is off to a wet start in Toronto

Rain and drizzle are expected to continue Monday and into Tuesday — don't forget your rainboots.

Toronto's in for two rainy days to start off the week, with the sun expected to make a comeback on Wednesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Toronto and the GTA are in for a thorough soaking to start off October. 

Environment Canada is predicting periods of rain or drizzle throughout Monday and into Tuesday, with a chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday morning. 

It will be wet, but not exactly cold — Monday's high is 13C, and Tuesday will see temperatures as high as 19C. 

Toronto police are also warning parents to be extra cautious this morning if they opt to drive their kids to school. 

Weather in the city should improve on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20C. 

Don't get used to it though — rain expected on Thursday again.  

