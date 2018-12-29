Anyone heading out on the town in Toronto on New Year's Eve should probably pack an umbrella because the forecast calls for lots of rain on Monday.

"It's going to be quite wet," Mark Schuster, senior meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Saturday.

"It shouldn't cause any problems such as flooding or anything like that, but it's going to be a nuisance for anyone who is going to be out that evening."

At least, he added, the year won't end on an icy note.

Between 10 to 20 millimetres of rain could fall on Monday and it is expected to begin in the late afternoon or early evening.

"It should be raining right through the New Year Eve's celebrations and it looks like that rain will persist into Tuesday morning as well."

While Toronto will likely see only rain, areas of north and east of the city are expected to get snow. (John Rieti/CBC)

A "pretty large" weather system from the southern U.S. is forecast to affect all of southern Ontario on Monday, bringing rain to the city and snow to some other regions.

Temperatures are expected to be just above freezing in Toronto, with the forecast calling for a high of 2 C during the day and a low of 1 C at night.

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie, and much of central and eastern Ontario may see snow or even freezing rain.

Schuster said Environment Canada is monitoring the system and the New Year Eve's forecast for Toronto could change if the system tracks further south.

Rain to follow cool weekend

As for this weekend in Toronto, Schuster said the temperature has fallen sharply since Friday and cooler temperatures are expected for the first half of the week. Toronto can expect a dusting of snow on Saturday night.

"Yesterday was quite warm across much of southern Ontario. Temperatures in some places even exceeded 10 C. Now, a cold front has gone through the area so temperatures today are considerably cooler than what we saw yesterday," Schuster said.

Temperatures in Toronto have cooled this weekend after a warm Friday. Toronto's high temperature, recorded at Pearson International Airport, was 12.4 C. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The light snow forecast for Saturday night will not stick around, however.

"You might have to brush off your windshield in the morning. That's pretty much it," he added.

The weekend cooling comes after a very warm Friday in which Toronto's high temperature, recorded at Pearson International Airport, was 12.4 C. A low pressure system that originated in Colorado and that moved through southern Ontario brought the warm air from the U.S.

Temperatures peaked at 3 C Saturday afternoon, and are forecast to drop to around –9 C tonight. Sunday's high is likely to be 2 C, with the overnight low pegged at –5 C.

Schuster said Toronto is not likely going to experience another balmy day, such as Friday, for some time.

"It looks like daytime highs, at most, may just be a few degrees above the freezing mark," he said.