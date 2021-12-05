Friends of missing Toronto man put up posters downtown in hopes of finding him

Friends of a missing Toronto man fanned out across part of downtown on Sunday to put up posters asking the public for help in locating him.

Raheem White, 26, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. in the area of Osler Street and Pelham Avenue, north of Dupont Street and Dundas Street West.

White is six feet, 190 lbs., and he has tattoos of a palm tree on his left bicep and a rose on one shoulder, according to Toronto police.

Earlier, police said White has an athletic build, brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks. When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, an orange toque and a black backpack. Police said they are concerned for his safety.

Khadijah Salawu, a friend, said she helped to organize the postering on Sunday in the hopes of letting Toronto residents know that White is still missing.

She said his friends gathered in the area of Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street before heading out in the surrounding area with posters in hand. People asked houses and businesses in the area to display the posters.

"What we're doing today is that we're coming together as a community, as friends, as family, to spread awareness. We're going to businesses, we're walking the streets, we're asking people to put the posters up in their shops, to really stop and take a look at him," she said.

"We are trying to spread the word that we love him, we miss him, we hope that we find him soon."

Salawu said she has been friends with White for years.

"Anyone who knows Raheem knows he has a heart full of gold. He's kind, he's gentle, he's artistic, he's a DJ, he's one of the best DJs in the city. We just want everyone to come together to help find him," she said.

"If you see something, if you know something, please reach out to the local authorities. Every bit helps. He really means so much to us."

Const. Alexi Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police sent out a news release on Saturday updating the location of where White was last seen, along with two new photos of him, but said on Sunday that he is still missing.

When last seen, Raheem White was wearing a black jacket, black pants, an orange toque and a black backpack. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)