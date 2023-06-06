Raging Quebec forest fires prompt special air quality statement for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto Tuesday, alerting that smoke from raging forest fires in Quebec could cause high levels of air pollution today and throughout the week.

Smoke plumes from the fires "may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week," said the agency in its statement early Tuesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., Environment Canada predicted Toronto would experience moderate risk levels for Tuesday, based on its air quality health index and wildfire smoke scale. However, it predicted the city could be under a high risk in smoke for at-risk populations. The same predictions are in place for Wednesday.

Those with lung disease, like asthma, heart disease, older people, children, pregnant people and those who work outside are at higher risk of experiencing health effects, it said.

The scale calculates risks associated with local air pollution and detects three pollutants, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and fine particulate matter, to determine risk levels.

"It's possible that some of the smoke that is aloft over the GTA could mix down to the surface, and increase air quality values to high risk," said Katrina Eyk, a senior meteorologist, in an interview with CBC Toronto.

Health effects include wheezing, shortness of breath

Environment Canada recommends staying inside if you feel unwell, or experience shortness of breath, wheezing, or an asthma attack, and contact your care provider.

The Toronto skyline is seen from Humber Bay shores Tuesday morning. The city is under an air quality warning this week due to smoke from fires in Quebec. (Linda Ward/ CBC News)

It also advises closing doors and windows to keep indoor air clean, and wearing an N95 mask if you must be outside. However, the mask won't filter out gasses from wildfire smoke and activities should be stopped if you feel unwell, it said.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," reads the Environment Canada statement. Wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations and actions can be taken to protect yourself, it said.

"It's best to keep out of it as much as possible, and if you can't stay home, you might need to wear a well-fitting respirator," said Eyk.

It's possible the smoke could continue moving over Ontario for most of this week, and not clear out until the weekend. A cold front is entering the region on Saturday which could help clear the smoke out, she said.

In Quebec, more than 160 forest fires are burning and the majority of them are out of control. Air quality and smog warnings are in effect in several parts of Quebec and Ontario. Currently, Belleville, Kingston and Ottawa are experiencing the worst conditions in the province, as all are predicted to have high levels of risk through the week, said Eyk.

