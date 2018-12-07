'Radish Commuter' makes holiday comeback to raise funds for local food banks

Donning a bright red radish costume and a green hat, draped in leaves — all in the shape of a radish —started out as a dare for Josh Neubauer.

In the months since, the suit has turned into a major source of attention and donations for the North York Harvest Food Bank.

"I had a direct boost in donations from people I didn't even know, perfect strangers, where it really resonated with them and they got a kick out of it," Neubauer told CBC Toronto

Neubauer, chair of the board for the North York Harvest Food Bank, came up with an idea this summer: for every $1,000 he raised, he would dress up as a radish during his commutes on the GO train from Hamilton to Toronto.

The costume inevitably drew plenty of looks and Neubauer said the unusual get-up, along with the previous coverage from CBC Toronto, made the idea into an even bigger success, eventually raising $9,000 this year.

"As it hit $9,000 mark, it was pretty clear the momentum was over ... I figured it was time to give it a bit of a break."

Neubauer has raised $9,000 since donning the radish suit. (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

But he's now bringing the radish costume, made by his mother-in-law, back from its brief retirement.

"I've been thinking and talking to the staff at the food bank that since the holidays are here and it's an important time for us to raise money and food," he said.

Neubauer said he has been overwhelmed by the generosity he has seen from people, many of whom discover the cause after asking him what the silly costume was all about.

He relays a story about a donor who was especially inspired by his idea.

"[The donor] said, 'Hey, are you Josh?' and said, 'Here's a thousand dollar donation I want to make, the cause was great, the cause is really important, I want to be connected to the organization,'" he recounted.

Neubauer hopes the momentum brought on by media coverage and odd looks on transit will further help the food bank. (CBC News)

Neubauer said that same donor called on colleagues and friends to show their support for the North York Harvest Food Bank as well.

And whatever kind of donations will come their way this winter season, Neubauer said he and the food bank are already thankful for the support they've received.

"When I started, I had a $1,000 goal, which would've been one day as a radish," he said.

"It's homegrown, opportunistic thing to make as much money and I'm up for whatever."