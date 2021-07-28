Heads up, baseball fans: the Blue Jays are bringing back dedicated radio broadcasts

You'll soon be able to listen to Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit home runs on the radio again, after the Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that dedicated radio broadcasts would begin again this week.

The Jays will play their first game at Rogers Centre in over a year on Friday in front of a hometown crowd that's been capped at 15,000 due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the Jays returning... the radio broadcast will now go back to having its own dedicated play-by-play call," Sarah Grossman, director of communications at Sportsnet, said in an email Wednesday.

Earlier this season the club axed radio-only broadcasts and instead simulcast the TV broadcast.

The move frustrated thousands of fans, notably those who have vision issues and prefer the more descriptive call offered by radio broadcasters.

Anyone who has listened to a game on the radio this year is aware of the problems with the simulcast. Many plays are discussed, but not described, leaving listeners filling in the blanks.

Sportsnet, which is owned by Rogers Sports and Media, said the decision to simulcast was a way to minimize travel for its staff during the pandemic and to streamline production.