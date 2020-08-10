Daring raccoon scales Toronto crane high above city core

A raccoon is enjoying some of the best views of Toronto after climbing up a construction crane in the city's downtown core Monday morning.

Pictures and video posted to social media before 8 a.m. show the limber critter scaling the structure at Peter and Adelaide streets, seemingly nonchalant about the height.

The city of Toronto has spoken with the Toronto Wildlife Centre and have been advised that if they attempt to bring the animal back down, it may become scared and either fall or jump, said Brad Ross, chief communications officer for the city in a series of tweets.

"Raccoons are expert climbers, and this isn't the first time a raccoon has made its way up a crane. A trap has been set inside the operator cab and it will be well looked after when it finally gets bored of the view," he said on Twitter.

Pictured on the left is the construction crane a nimble raccoon scurried up on Aug. 10. (John Badcock/CBC News)

A rescue crew won't be dispatched unless the raccoon is at risk of falling on a pedestrian or damaging a crane — and if it found a way up, it will likely find a way down, the city's fire department told The Canadian Press.

This isn't the first time Toronto has seen a raccoon take on a daring adventure. In 2015 another furry creature climbed 213 metres up a construction crane attached to a condo.

Raccoons are highly dexterous and can not only climb, but can turn knobs and pry items open, Toronto Animal Services said at the time.