Bat tests positive for rabies in Peel in 1st confirmed case of the year

A bat in Brampton tested positive for rabies, marking the first confirmed case of the viral disease in Peel this year, the region's public health agency said Thursday.

The Region of Peel – Public Health reminded residents in the area to "stay vigilant around wild animals" in a news release.

"Transmission of rabies by bats to humans is rare," said Dr. Jessica Hopkins, medical officer of health for Peel.

"However, residents who may have had physical contact with a bat should see a physician immediately to be assessed."

Rabies is a viral disease typically spread to humans through the saliva of an infected animal. A bite or scratch from an animal carrying the virus can cause severe damage to the human nervous system and, if left untreated, can lead to death.

Hopkins said that transmission of the virus can be prevented after exposure with a rabies vaccine, though the vaccine must be given to a patient before symptoms appear.

It can be difficult in some cases to tell if an animal is rabid, though they move slowly and be unresponsive to loud noises, the news release said. Bats, in particular, may lose the ability to fly and stay out in daylight.

A 21-year-old B.C. man recently died after he "ran into" a rabid bat while outside on Vancouver Island in May. Nick Major did not notice a scratch or bite caused by the collision and succumbed to the virus in a Vancouver hospital about six weeks later.

Nick Major died in mid-July, weeks after coming into contact with a bat that was infected with rabies. (GoFundMe)

Peel's public health agency offered the following recommendations to protect yourself from rabies: